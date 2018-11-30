Anambra Assembly crisis: Drama, as ‘two speakers’ fight over seat

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—A mild drama ensued yesterday at the crisis-ridden Anambra State House of Assembly as two persons struggled for the seat meant for the speaker.

The member representing Aguata 11 constituency, Mr. Ikem Uzoezie had entered the assembly chambers first and was exchanging pleasantries with other lawmakers, but as soon as he saw the allegedly impeached speaker, Mrs. Rita Maduagwu arrive, he rushed to the speaker’s seat.

Both of them dragged the seat for some time, while the lawmakers and visitors watched, but at a point, Maduagwu left the seat and went to her office.

Security operatives did not interfere with the happening in the House, but after the drama, the much publicised sitting of the House did not take place.

After making several telephone calls, Maduagwu left the chambers.

The complex was guarded by heavy police presence and other security operatives despite the unsealing of the complex by the police on Wednesday.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed had said that police decided to reopen the House of Assembly after being assured that there would be no breakdown of law and order.

,”The Commissioner of Police, CP Garba Baba Umar has ordered for the Assembly complex to be unsealed with immediate effect and adequate security is being provided around the complex to provide safety and security in the area,”he said.

Elect those who’ll work for the people —Catholic knights

Elsewhere, in Awka, Knights of Saint Mulumba Nigeria, yesterday, urged Nigerians to vote those who have the interest of the country at heart in the 2019 general elections.

Addressing a press conference as part of activities marking the 39th convention of KSM at St Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Awka, the Supreme Knight, Brother Diamond Ovueraye observed that Nigerians were passing through a lot of difficulties and therefore, needed leaders that would put smiles on their faces.

He said: ,”In the midst of intractable insecurity, raging ethno-religious conflicts, pulverising poverty, palpable injustice, dilapidated infrastructure, worsening unemployment and nose-diving economy, the Nigerian atmosphere is nevertheless feverishly charged with politics.”