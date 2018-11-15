Anambra 2019: Group endorses Uba for Senate

Ahead of the 2019 Senatorial election in Anambra State, a group of women professionas from the South East has endorsed Sen. Andy Uba to re-contest for Senate.

The South East Professional Women Association in Nigeria passed a vote of confidence on the senator when they visited him in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

The body which is registered under the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that their endorsement of the senator was in view of his achievements as a senator in the past couple of years.

The president of the organization Dr. Dame Nwanganga in her address noted that the lawmaker had recorded laudable achievements in human capital development and law making.

She explained that the core mandate of the group was to educate voters of the South East on the need to be actively involved in the electoral process decided

“We have decided to visit you today as part of our activities towards mobilizing the people of the South East especially the women on the need to be actively involved in the 2019 elections in line with our core mandate,” she said.

“Though our body is bi-partisan, we are identifying with your senatorial ambition because we believe in your vision for the people of your constituency and that of the South East.

“Your achievements in the areas of human capital development, infrastructure and quality legislation remains a reference point among lawmakers from eastern Nigeria.

“We have therefore come to show solidarity and to assure of our association’s support towards the realization of your senatorial ambition,” she said.

On his part, Sen. Uba thanked the organization for their solidarity and promised not to disappoint the people if re-elected in 2019.

He also lauded the role of women in the electoral process going by their active involvement in voting.

“Let me thank your group for coming to identify and show solidarity with me ahead of the 2019 election.

“The importance of women in the electoral system cannot be overemphasized. They have played critical roles in determining who governs them because of their patience and sacrifices during voting.

“Therefore, I want to appreciate what you people are doing in terms of sensitizing our people on the need to come out en mass to vote during elections.

“Let me also assure you that if re-elected in 2019, we shall continue in our effort to bring about the dividends of democracy to our people,” he added.