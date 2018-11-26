Amuneke hopeful of AFCON qualification

Emmanuel Amuneke has said that Tanzania have been overtaken by “crazy” expectations as they hope to qualify for next year’s AFCON.

Tanzania will host regional rivals Cranes of Uganda in the last match of the qualifiers in March and needing a win of whatever margin to go through.

“Presently, it is a huge expectation here amongst the citizens,” Amuneke told SCORENigeria.

The prospect of qualifying for the Nations Cup for the first time is driving the people ‘crazy’ and I believe with God it can happen.

“If we win (against Uganda) we will finish second with eight points, while Cape Verde will finish third with seven points should they beat Lesotho.”

Amuneke said his team will work hard to qualify while also praying for some divine favour as well..

“As human beings, we will work hard, do our very best and which is what is expected of us,” he said.

“And of course, the rest is left for God to determine”.