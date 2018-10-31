Amnesty Office activates Rivers, Edo, Bayelsa, Ondo, Delta training centres

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THE Office of the Amnesty Programme headed by Professor Charles Dokubo, has disclosed that plans have been concluded to activate new training centres in Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states.

The aim is to provide training for some ex-Niger Delta agitators who are yet to be placed in either vocational training facilities or deployed for formal education.

In Ondo State, the Oil and Gas Vocational Training Centre, Agadagba, would soon be opened while the programme’s Power and Energy Vocational Centre in Bomadi, Delta State, would soon commence operation.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Edo State yesterday, the Special Assistant to Dokubo on media Mr. Murphy Ga nagana listed other training centres of the Amnesty Programme to include Maritime Vocational Training Centre at Oboama, Rivers State; Basic Skills Vocational Training Centre in Boro Town, Kaiama, Bayelsa State and Agricultural Vocational Training Centre in Gelegele, Edo State.

He said as at the time Dokubo, assumed office, 11, 297 ex-agitators were yet to be sent for training out of the over 30,000 delegates registered for the programme.

He further disclosed that a total of 1,537 former agitators have graduated from institutions of learning abroad, while 207 others are currently studying various courses abroad.

He said between 2017 and this year, 2,633 Amnesty Programme students were studying in higher institutions in the country among whom 556 have graduated.

He said 34 law graduates would be called to Bar this month, adding that 4,903 ex-agitators have been empowered by the programme since its inception.