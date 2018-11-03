Allen Onyema To Buhari:  You saved Nigeria’s economy by suspending Air Nigeria

BA, American, Delta, United Airlines national flag bearers, not national carriers

Swiss Air, Alitalia gone, Air India, South Africa Airways struggling

Air Nigeria may die within four years

Reasons Nigeria airlines crash; how to stop

By Onochie Anibeze and Charles Kumolu

Today, we conclude the Allen Onyema interview today. He throws light on the challenges of airlines in Nigeria and what government should do to grow the

industry in Nigeria. He says governments running airlines is moribund, commending the Federal government and President Buhari for suspending Air

Nigeria take off, arguing that the suspension saved Nigeria huge waste. Excerpts:

Many airline businesses have crashed in Nigeria. What do you think affected them and how will Air Peace be different

It is true that many airlines have ceased to exist in Nigeria. But why have they all failed? The owners of these airlines had all succeeded in other businesses before investing in airline business. Why did they succeed in those other businesses but failed in aviation? There are fundamental factors responsible for this situation.

There are myriads of problems bedeviling the industry. They are: attitude of the owners of the airlines, government policies, multiple taxation of airlines, high cost of aviation fuel, high cost of financing, high cost of procuring foreign exchange, poor airport infrastructure, poor business plan by the airlines, lack of integrity amongst the airlines, attitude of civil servants towards indigenous investments, multiple designations given to foreign airlines into Nigeria, lack of proper government protection for indigenous airlines, etc.

The factors are numerous. There are the actions of some so called experts who have vested interests and who have not helped investments.

These so called experts cannot and, will never, pass any elementary test in aviation going by what they shamelessly spool out from time to time. The press makes mockery of those words ‘aviation expert’ by ascribing those words to people who have no defined knowledge of aviation. One said the other day that an airline buying its aircraft instead of leasing it was tantamount to money laundering! How else does one recognize foolishness and idiocy? But these crop of people help to shape aviation policies with opinions that are at best warped, absurd and bizarre.

The chief amongst the reasons for the failure of airlines could be traced to government policies. Indigenous airlines are not protected. How could Nigeria allow Ethiopia airlines to be flying into five different cities and destinations in my country while no Nigerian airline flies into Ethiopia? In other countries, they would be told to partner a local airline to help them move passengers from the other cities. They fly to Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Enugu! Unbelievable! What stopped them from having an arrangement with Azman or Max Air if they want Kano passengers? They should have been allowed a maximum of two destinations because no Nigerian airline will ever do a scheduled commercial flight operations to Ethiopia. Never a possibility in the next 20 years.

Another West African airline night-stops in Nigeria and originates a flight out of Lagos. Meanwhile, other countries do everything possible to frustrate Nigerian airlines from coming into their country in order to protect their own.

There is unbridled and unrestrained hostility towards Nigeria’s indigenous airlines within the country. It is very unfortunate. One government agency official, the other day, blamed only lack of corporate governance for the failure of the airlines. There is no truth in this. If one airline owner did not observe best practices in running his airline, that is not an enough reason to blame lack of corporate governance as the sole reason for the failure of the airlines. Some even went as far as blackmailing NCAA by saying that the NCAA was weak, that they should have forced a board on the airlines!

This was a display of the speakers’ lack of understanding of the issues at play. Why won’t airlines fail when these are the kind of people that shape opinions or decisions? There is no one genuine investor who would want his business to go down. In fact, millions of failed big businesses in Nigeria had boards whose actions were inimical to the visions of the founding owners. Good corporate governance is good but to single it out as the sole reason for the failure of airlines in Nigeria was a bizarre analysis of the factors that work against the success of airlines in Nigeria.

WHAT MAKES AIR PEACE DIFFERENT?

In Air Peace, we have a structure that is impeccable. We observe financial best practices and our banks have all attested to this. We borrow what we need. We have a sound business plan that we observe to the letter. We service our loans as whenever due. We have never defaulted for a day! Why won’t the bank’s be all over us?

Fidelity Bank is an exceptionally run bank. It may not be too big but it has integrity just as Air Peace and me. They are supporting Air Peace tremendously and they have never had any cause to regret hence our continuous business relationship. Some business owners treat bank money as nobody’s money. They divert loans to other things for which the loans were not meant for. They borrow more than they really need without the slightest of intentions to pay back. We service our loans diligently and everybody in the banking industry is aware of our pedigree. This is partly one of our success factors.

We pay salaries promptly. We have health insurance for our staff. We increase salaries periodically. We have never paid salaries beyond the 28th of any month. Our staff are highly motivated. They are very proud of their airline. We do not owe hotels. We do not owe aviation vendors. No aviation vendor has ever thrown in our Bank Guarantee because we don’t ever default.

OUR TEN NEW AIRCRAFT

Air peace is known in the aviation world as an emerging force from Africa anchored on solid business and personal integrity. Every aviation company wants to do business with Air Peace. All the commercial aircraft manufacturers in the world have all, without exception, approached Air Peace. They have all marveled at what a Nigerian airline has been able to do. They all have kind words for what we represent. You are all witnesses to the speed with which the signing of the firm’s order of 10 brand new B737 Max jets was consummated between us and Boeing! Boeing attested that it was one of their fastest signed orders in over 100yrs of their existence. With the international recognition and commendations, what do we get from our own country? Wickedness, badmouthing, frustrating acts and envy!

Again, we have the best pilots in the land. The best come to Air Peace. Our maintenance is impeccable. Safety is taken very serious in Air Peace. We turned four years on October 24, 2018. Within two years of operations, we became IOSA certified and were admitted into IATA membership. We retained our IOSA certification at the expiration of the initial one. It is always not easy for airlines to retain their certification but Air Peace did. It shows that our safety compliance is of international standards.

It is in the news that you may start international operations. How ready are You? And what can you say about the services you intend to provide?

I thank the President Mohammadu Buhari administration for giving Air Peace several international designations namely; Guanzho in China; Mumbai, India; Johannesburg, South Africa; Dubai, Sharjah, UAE; Atlanta and Houston, USA, London, UK plus several West African countries. As a flag carrier, we are already making Nigeria proud in our west coast operations into Banjul, Gambia; Dakar, Senegal; Monrovia, Liberia; Accra, Ghana; Freetown, Sierra Leone.

When we start doing the intercontinental flights in November beginning with Dubai and Sharjah in UAE, Nigerians would celebrate having one airline they will all be proud of. We are very conscious of the image we project outside our nation. We want to use Air Peace to launder positively the image of our country hence our near flawless flight operations into the West Coast so far! We are very consistent. We have never cancelled a single flight or delayed passengers unnecessarily. The other day, we had a tech on one of our flights out of Dakar, we grounded the aircraft in Monrovia and quickly sent another aircraft immediately to bring in the passengers. The Passengers applauded us. Before now, a Nigerian airline would have left them in the lurch for days! Not Air Peace.

Again, Air Peace is never going to do point to point international operations. We are entering into a code share with other airlines. This means that if you are going to Bahrain, some 25 cities in India and other parts of Asia, you can buy Air Peace ticket going to UAE. On arrival our code share partners will take you to your final destination. Your checked in luggage would be given to you at your final destination. Our partnering airline shall also bring people going to Nigeria and other west African countries from the countries in Asia for Air Peace to distribute. It is a win-win for them and Nigeria.

Our incoming ten brand new B737Max shall be deployed to do direct flights into several European Cities and the Middle East from Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu.

Like I said, we are starting with Sharjah and Dubai this year. This would be followed by China, Johannesburg, London, Houston, European Cities, in that order. Our four B777s shall be deployed to UAE, UK, China, Johannesburg and the US destinations.

What can be done so that Air Peace will not be like the story of others that crashed?

When you used the word crashed, I hope you meant going out of business. Air Peace, by the special grace of God, will never go out of business neither will it be involved, even the remotest way, in any of the not so good incidents of the past. This is my prayer for every Nigerian airline. I feel the hands of God in anything I do. God Almighty owns Air Peace, He is only using me to manage the airline.

The government of President Buhari has given us tremendous support. The President recently gave us VAT waiver. Before now, he made sure we were given zero duty on the importation of commercial aircraft and Aircraft spares. The Hon. Minister of State, Aviation, worked assiduously to make sure these presidential directives were carried out. I cannot forget when he drove us in his car round Abuja from one agency of government to another, just to make sure these helpful directives were observed. He went to the customs to negotiate for us and succeeded. He went to the Central Bank to get airlines to be included in the official forex window. We still, till date, remain very thankful to him for the support. The minister is a passionate personality. He pursues anything he sets his sight on with so much vigour and passion. You saw what he did with the reconstruction of the Abuja airport runway that was very bad. He was waking and sleeping there just to make sure it was done and done in good time. That’s him for you.

When I read some of the insinuations and things being published about him and the Nigerian Air project, I felt the authors didn’t know Sen. Hadi at all. I can vouch that he was not involved in any corrupt practice in the course of pursuing that project. He pursues anything he believes in with so much passion and youthful vigour as if his life depends on it. I am also like him. The passion with which he pursued the national airline project made the ever suspicious Nigerian public to start thinking of another thing entirely. This line of thought is rather unfortunate. His handling of the Kaduna and Abuja airports in a record time was very legendary.

WHAT WE NEED FROM GOVT

However, we need more support from government. We need to be protected from multiple taxation and the debilitating effects of poor airport infrastructure. We need government to review the multiple designations given to foreign airlines operating into the country.

We need government to appreciate the contributions of the indigenous airlines. We have been exposed to unrelenting hostility.

We need government to help us play the international aero politics that have been working against Nigerian airlines for a long time now. Countries protect their airlines against marauding foreign airlines. The local airlines provide jobs for the citizens of their countries hence the immense protection they get. Recently, Airlines in America complained against the several frequencies given to the heavily subsidized gulf states airlines. The US government responded with measures that deterred those gulf airlines. The US government needed to protect US jobs by protecting their indigenous airlines.

Is this not why govt wanted to establish a national carrier? What do you say about the suspension of Nigeria Air?

You do not need a national carrier to do the needful. You do not need a national carrier to protect your indigenous businesses.

Why did the government want to establish a national airline in the first place? Government was rightly worried that no Nigerian indigenous airline was doing well on the international scene. The government noticed a very serious imbalance in our BASA protocols and wanted to bridge it. So government went into it for a reason.

Though there were genuine reasons for that plan to set up an airline, it was the belief of not only indigenous airlines but also the opinion of the discerning aviation world that Nigeria should rather find out why their indigenous airlines have not been able to plug the hole. It was the belief of true patriots and genuine aviation experts the world over that Nigeria was on the wrong path.

Nigerian airlines are becoming very strong. They have started reorganizing and re-strategizing. Air Peace is bigger than many national airlines in Africa. All we need is total support of our government and we will all get there.

National carrier is no longer an idea the world over. It is moribund. I feel sad when some so called aviation experts, because of their personal interest, say things that are, at best, bizarre. They called government all manner of names saying, “it is a shame that a whole country as big as Nigeria does not have a national airline”! What a statement! This is the extent some shameless people have degenerated.

America with its economic might and aviation prowess (manufacturers of world’s most popular planes) does not have a national carrier! They have flag carriers in Delta Airlines, United Airlines, American Airlines and a host of others flying the flag of America.

Britain does not have a national carrier any longer. British Airways is no longer a National carrier since the eighties. BA, Virgin Atlantic are all flag carriers.

Countries are no longer going that route no matter the urge. The last vestiges of national carrier are closing down. Etihad is in some talks now with another airline in the gulf about their continued existence. South African Airways is bleeding the South African treasury badly. The government of South Africa has been giving the airline bailouts after bailouts! Air India is up for sale with no buyer coming forward for over two years. Alitalia is gone. Swiss Air is history and so many others. The much Nigeria celebrated Ethiopia Air is now struggling to go public.

So what do I think about the suspension? It was the right thing. The government should be applauded for taking that decision. I have said before and am still saying it again, for President Buhari to have taken such a decision in an election year shows that this president does not play politics with certain things.

I salute the courage of the Federal Government in retracing its steps to this end. It is very very rare to see governments taking such decisions that the opposition could use against them in an election year. You could see that the country applauded his decision. Even the opposition couldn’t say anything because this action was and, still is, overwhelmingly positive and optimally necessary.

If the government did not suspend Air Nigeria, the domestic airlines would have ceased to exist while the national airline may not last more than four years, thereby taking our aviation backwards. All the airlines suffered greatly in the hands of foreign vendors and partners because of the announcement that the nation was establishing a national airline. There were last minute withdrawals by foreign lessors who felt that governments in Africa would deliberately frustrate the indigenous airlines or give the national airline debilitating undue advantage over the local airlines. They felt that whichever way, their investments or planes may be in jeopardy. One of the AMCON controlled airlines MD said as much. They lost some partnership that could have saved them. So government did the right thing by the suspension.

But it was said that it would be privately driven . . .

Again, if we say it was going to be privately driven, how about the already privately driven airlines in the country? Are you going to give special privileges you have never given us to another private businessman? What makes this businessman’s money better than ours who have been helping the country in providing jobs and energizing the economy without support for years? Whichever way you may look at it, the national carrier would have taken us backwards for years. It would have been unfair. So, governments don’t run airlines any more. Government should not also give the privileges of a nation to another private business concern over and above those who have been there covering up all the gaps without support.

How about bringing a foreign airline to run the national carrier?

Please, let us not start this talk of national carrier before more businesses are lost by innocent struggling Nigerian airlines at the international arena.

Bringing a foreign airline to run it is even worse. This would bring about capital flight of monumental heights! It would have been great economic suicide to so do. The foreign airlines would demand some favourable conditions which you never gave your local airlines. Tell me what a foreign airline or another private investor in the said national carrier would do for Nigeria that we are not about to do? Can they come in immediately with about 10 brand new Max? No. Four B777s? No. 23 other aircraft? No. Azman, Max Air, Medview are also kicking up.

We are all flag carriers. We should be supported to go out there and do well. No Nigerian airline should be made a national carrier, allow us to compete as flag carriers. There should never be special privileges for any of us. Let there be a level playing field.

I am sure government considered all these and retraced its steps. I thank the Federal Government for this bold and audacious decision.

The minister of State, Aviation, should not be blamed for the project as I earlier stated. There was a reason for the plan to set up the airline in the first place.

The Federal Government, by suspending this project, has challenged Nigeria’s indigenous carriers to put their acts together. Air Peace did not wait for the suspension before putting her acts together. We had acquired a total of 27 planes plus 10 brand new Boeing 737Max on a firm order before the suspension was announced! The twenty seven include four wide body B777s. How else could we have shown our strength. We did this ever before the suspension. What we now need is the support of government in the area of international aero politics to succeed. Medview also has a B777. Azman, I think, has a B777 and an Air Bus. We are all flag carriers and need to be supported. We are not asking for money. The banks are there to finance businesses.

This government shall be remembered for once helping indigenous airlines succeed on the international scene if it steps out to help us secure permits to fly into countries the government has already designated to us by playing aero politics card on our behalf. I speak not for Air Peace alone but for all indigenous Nigerian airlines.

Recently, somebody wrote an open letter to FG asking it to have a rethink on the suspension of Air Nigeria. What’s your take?

As I said earlier in this interview, one big bane of the growth of the aviation industry in Nigeria is the activity of the so called aviation experts. I read that annoying piece. Just as he aired his opinions freely to the FEC, may I also be allowed to give my own opinion to the FEC openly here without being hounded unnecessarily or termed an enemy of ‘progress’?

I say whatever I have to say now out of sheer nationalistic and unquestionable patriotism. Patriotism because, with the exception of the founding fathers of this country, I have done things selflessly for the good of my nation. I have never held any government or political position ever, yet I did all that and am still doing. My opinions are borne out of genuine and sincere desire for the wellbeing of this country. I challenge the author of that unfortunate letter to a national debate on the desirability or otherwise of a national carrier.

The FEC, rather than being vilified for taking a very wise patriotic decision in suspending the national carrier project, should be applauded and commended. This government should be heavily commended for saving not only the aviation industry from disaster but also saving the economy of this nation from being raped by a business project that government should have no business doing.

The author insinuated that there was ‘euphoria’ at the announcement of plans to float a national carrier, an idea that has done no country any good, an idea that has been jettisoned worldwide, while also stating that majority of the population was ‘disappointed’ at the announcement suspending it. What a broad day lie!

Dear FEC, ninety percent of knowledgeable Nigerians were asking questions why national carrier when the airports are in a state of disrepair? Why national carrier when airport infrastructure is very poor? Why the carrier when the entire aviation infrastructure is appalling? When there is no single Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Organisation (MRO) in the country? Why national carrier that every country under the sun is running away from?

Dear FEC, some of these so called experts spool all manner of lies. You must have heard that a national carrier would have made Nigeria an aviation hub. What a lie! Far from it. Airlines, on their own, no matter how strong, do not create hubs. It is good and efficient airports of international standards that attract hubs. You do not wake up and decree your country a hub. Your good airports attract and create the hub. Ghana’s magnificent airport is now fast becoming a hub. Ghana has no national carrier nor do they have a strong private airline. Air Peace is stronger, bigger than all the airlines in that country put together, yet it is a hub today.

They lied about how good Nigeria Airways was. How Nigeria Airways was flying to 1500 destinations! How have we become such a gullible nation? Let them name those destinations. Airlines with over 800 planes in their fleet have not even done half of that in international destinations, yet we are being told but, obviously being deceived, that Nigeria Airways, with only 30 aircraft covered that much!

Nigeria Airways was a failed airline, it died just as other national carriers worldwide. It was never a success. Never. It bought planes from national budget. Never created any single acquisition without government’s intervention, yet it is all of a sudden being praised as the best thing that ever happened to Nigeria.

It was owing all over the world. I plead with government to ensure that their staff are paid their entitlements.

Dear FEC, it is true that a new national carrier will create more jobs. Of course, it would but for how long? How well? The truth is that every new establishment, whether a melon or vegetable shop, would create a number of jobs. Whether they last and how well they fare is another thing entirely. The national airline talk had already started affecting the indigenous airlines negatively ever before it was called off. Indigenous airlines would have been deliberately frustrated out within a year or two while the national carrier, in itself, would have died in less than three or four years thereby creating more unemployment problems for this country. If it had killed Air Peace, would it have absorbed thousands of our workers and those of other airlines? National carrier would have ended up causing more unemployment than it could have created.

Dear FEC, Nigerians never supported it. Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief when you announced the suspension. The suspension was hailed by the aviation world. If you doubt me, please make individual contacts with aviation experts and vendors worldwide, including but not limited to those who would have benefitted directly or indirectly from Nigeria continuing with that ignominious route. You will hear the truth. They are ready to take our money but laugh at us behind.

Dear FEC, evidence of the fact of the popularity and acceptability of your decision could be found in the fact that not even the opposition parties could criticize you. The President’s ratings shored up astronomically within 24hours of the announcement of the suspension both within and outside the country!

Dear FEC, do not allow vested interests to deceive you to think you made a mistake. Whatever we must have expended as a nation in trying to set it up should be forgotten as the effects of the collateral damage it could have foisted on this nation would have taken over 30years to heal! That decision to suspend the national carrier laundered the image of this government positively worldwide!

Dear FEC, please do kindly make deliberate efforts to support and promote Nigerian airlines. We are not asking for money but the enabling environment to serve our dear country. We need your protection to be able to serve our people better. We need to be encouraged by government rather than being demonized. The hostility towards us is overbearing.

Dear FEC, please ensure that the Ministry of Aviation is given enough support and funding to improve our nation’s aviation infrastructure.

Dear FEC, I personally wish to thank this regime of President Mohammadu Buhari for one thing. I am thanking him, for it is during his regime of just a little over three years that I have been able, using one of my companies – Air Peace, to create over 8,000 job opportunities nationwide! This feat means a lot to Nigerians and we are grateful it happened under your watch. It is a very huge plus for your government. It shows that there is something your government is doing right to have enabled one entity to create such high number of jobs within a short period.

In concluding, I implore the FEC never to revisit the national carrier issue again for the sake of the wellbeing of this nation. I stated all these facts above out of sheer patriotism which I have demonstrated with verifiable actions that benefitted my nation and never because of personal interests.

My facts could be verified. The world has moved on from floating national airlines, whether government or privately owned. The world supports their indigenous airlines as flag carriers.

God bless my President and Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.