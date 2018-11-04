Alile goes home in a blaze of glory

SPIRITUAL Leader of Saint Joseph’s Chosen Church of God, SJCCG, and pioneer Director General of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, NSE, Apostle (Dr.) Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile, who joined the saints triumph-ant on October 1, at the age of 80 after a brief ill-ness, will be laid to rest this week, reports Sam Eyoboka.

According to a funeral ar-rangement released by his younger brother, Dr. Clement Alile, the spiritual leader’s final journey begins in Lagos with a ser-vice of songs on Wednes-day at 4.00 p.m. at Harbour Point, V/Island in Lagos.

Another service of songs is scheduled for Thursday at St. Joseph’s Chosen Church of God, Ogiamen Street, Benin City.

On Friday, the funeral service would hold at the same church by 10.00 a.m. and that will be foll-owed by interment in his priv-ate resience in Elema Qua-rters, Benin City. And on Sunday, there will be a thanksgiving service at the same church.

Born on April 24, 1940, Apostle Hayford Alile briefly attended the Uni-versity of Ibadan as a scholar in Physics and thereafter proceeded to Howard University, Wash-ington DC, where he earn-ed his B.A degree in Econ-omics and Mathematics. He later attended Rutgers Graduate School of Mana-gement, New Jersey, USA for his MBA and the Har-vard Business School for AMP.

Apostle Alile’s rich work-ing history began as Econ-omic and Financial Con-sultant to Louis Berger Inc, East Orange, New Jersey, USA in 1968. Between 1969 and 1972, he served as Assistant Director, Rut-gers University Entrepren-eurial Development Cent-er, New Jersey and Rutgers Minority Investment Co. He worked as an Investment Advisor/Broker with Inv-estors Diversified Servi-ces Inc, Minneapolis, Min-nesota, USA, 1972-1973.

In 1973, he returned to Niger-ia to head the Manage-ment Consulting Depart-ment of the Center for Management Develop-ment, Lagos, and was from there appointed in 1976 as the Executive Director/CEO of the then Lagos Stock Exchange in 1979. He retired from that position in 1999 and was in that same year app-ointed to the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.