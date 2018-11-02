Alaghodaro: Obaseki, Mixta Nigeria woo Diaspora community with Emotan Gardens

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on the Edo Diaspora community to invest in their state by taking advantage of the opportunity for affordable housing provided by the Emotan Gardens estate, being developed by his administration, in partnership with Mixta Nigeria.

In a statement, the governor expressed delight at the pace of work on the project in the build-up to Alaghodaro 2018, which marks his second anniversary, assuring Edo indigenes in the Diaspora that the new estate meets different housing needs, ranging from affordable to premium house types.



Emotan Gardens is a 70-hectare housing estate at the Sokponba axis of Benin City, being developed by the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and its partners Mixta Nigeria, the Nigerian arm of Mixta Africa, a leading real estate development company.

He said the state government is living up to its promise of delivering affordable housing in the state with the Emotan Gardens estate, with the first set of subscribers scheduled to move into their housing units before the end of the year.

According to him, “As we prepare for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, we are pleased that work on Emotan Gardens is yielding impressive results. The buildings are up and you can check them out yourself.

“Much as the houses are for our people here, we are confident that they meet the housing needs of those in the diaspora. It is a testament to the various reforms we have undertaken in the housing sector, such as the repositioning of the EDPA, outlawing Community Development Associations (CDAs), the establishment of the Edo Geographic Information Service (EdoGIS) agency, among others. As a result, those who buy property in the estate are assured of a Certificate of Occupancy.”

Head, Business Development & Sales, Mixta Nigeria, Mr. Korede Lawrence, said that the company is working with the state government on the project because of the government’s commitment to the people and the state’s friendly business environment.

He implored the Edo Diaspora community to latch onto the opportunity to invest in real estate in the state with the project, as provisions in the estate make for decent, fulfilled living.

He said there are different housing types, including 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, detached houses and serviced plots, adding, “In the case of Emotan Gardens, we will have a one-hectare lake, which is man-made. It would allow the residents to relax. Road network is huge for us; electricity is particularly huge for us. In our estates, our pedigree is that we offer 24/7 electricity.”