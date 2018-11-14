Alaghodaro: Obaseki earmarks 100 roads for construction

…says Edo has made appreciable progress

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that 100 roads in different parts of the state have been earmarked for construction as the dry season sets in.

Obaseki who said this during the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit in Benin City, the state capital, noted that his administration has made appreciable progress in the last two years in provision of infrastructure, education sector, job creation and empowerment as well as in repositioning the state for investments.

Addressing guests, members of his cabinet and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state at the luncheon held after the Thanksgiving Service to celebrate his two-year anniversary as governor of the state.

The governor acknowledged the achievements of his predecessor, which he said his government was building on.

He explained that “two years on, Edo people are celebrating the progress we have made in all sectors of the state.”

He thanked Edo people and residents for their support and encouragement, adding that the input from the people helped the administration to perform better.

“God has endowed the state and placed her in a unique location. We all should be patient and trust God to help us make more progress,” he said.

Secretary to State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “This celebration is to tell our people how far we have gone in fulfilling our promises. For us, we are progressing as all we promised in four years will be done in less than four years, looking at our progress so far in the first two years”.

Ogie noted that God has been faithful to the Obaseki-led administration in fulfilling the electioneering promises made to Edo people in the area of job creation, infrastructure development, sports development, education and health care.