Alaghodaro 2018: Ondo, Plateau, Bauchi govs confirm participation

With preparations in top gear for the 2018 Alaghodaro Summit, the governors of Ondo, Plateau and Bauchi states have confirmed that they will be at the event, which marks the second-anniversary ceremony of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration in Edo State.



The summit tagged Edo Summit, is themed ‘Edo of Our Dreams: Investing in Our People,’ is the second in the Alaghadaro summit series. This year’s edition will focus on showcasing the government’s strides in healthcare, education and job creation.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, confirmed that Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Mr. Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi will be at Alaghodaro 2018, holding in Benin City, Edo State.

“As has been the tradition of Alaghodaro series, we are going to host three state governors, who have confirmed attendance. They are Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Mr. Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Alhaji Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar of Bauchi. We are also expecting a number of business leaders drawn from different segments of the economy. All these go to show the premium placed on this all-important event.”

He added that the focus is on the people, especially how the government is improving livelihoods, enhancing access to affordable primary health care and revamping basic education in the state.

Alaghodaro 2018 features a number of events, which will kick off on Friday, November 9, with the EdoJobs Job Fair/Summit starting from 9am to 12am; Women’s Summit from 11am to 4pm; and a Concert starting from 6pm to 10pm.

On Saturday, November 10, there will be the Governor’s Cup Golf Tournament, which holds all day, while on Sunday, November 11, the Interdenominational Thanksgiving holds by 10am and a Luncheon holds by 2pm.

These will climax with the Edo Summit, which holds on Monday, November 12, which starts by 8am.