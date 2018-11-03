Alaghodaro 2018: LOC unveils women’s summit, jobs fair

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Alaghodaro Summit has released the line-up of activities to mark Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second anniversary, with a bouquet of events expected to showcase the government’s commitment to the people’s welfare through programmes and policies on wealth creation and restoration of their dignity.



A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said that the Women’s Summit and a Jobs Summit/Fair have been scheduled for November 9, to hold at the University of Benin Sports Complex and the Edo Innovation Hub, respectively.

The 2018 Alaghodaro Summit themed “Edo of Our Dreams – Investing in People,” showcases Governor Obaseki’s investment in Edo people, as exhibited by interventions in healthcare, education and jobs creation.

“The Women’s summit will present an opportunity for women groups to engage with relevant stakeholders and brainstorm on the government’s programmes as well as explore ways to contribute to efforts to drive inclusive social growth for women to improve their socio-economic conditions.”

Osagie said other activities lined up for the event on November 9 include “a job summit/fair which will hold at the Innovation Hub in Benin City. The fair will feature captains of industry and employers of labour who are keying into the governor’s job creation initiative, EdoJobs.

“Over 100,000 jobs have been created directly and indirectly through EdoJobs, in addition to the several trainings that are ongoing to improve skills. The Graduate Internship Programme (GIP) will be unveiled, as well as a job fair featuring top employers of labour in the state.”

He added that there will be a Gala Night on November 9 at Kings Square in Benin City. “On Saturday, November 10, the governor’s cup, a golf tournament, will hold at the Benin Club Golf Section.



“An Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service will be held on Sunday on November 12, at Christ Embassy in Benin City. On the same day, a Luncheon will be held at the Edo Hotel and the University of Benin Sports Complex.”

Osagie further said that “On Monday, November 12, there will be a People’s Summit at the Edo Hotel in Benin City. At the summit, the governor will showcase his commitment to promoting social inclusion through intervention programmes on jobs creation, affordable housing, campaign against human trafficking, reforms in basic education and primary health care and fight against paedophiles.”