Al-Makura nominates 11 commissioners

By David Odama

LAFIA—Governor Tanko al-Makura of Nasarawa State has forwarded names of 11 nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Abdullah, disclosed at the floor of the House after the presentation of the letter from the governor requesting for the confirmation of the nominees by the Majority Leader, Tanko Tunga (APC, Awe North) to the House in Lafia.

The Speaker urged the nominees to submit their curriculum vitae on or before November 30.

Meanwhile, Monday, December 3 has been fix for the screening of the nominees and confirmation.