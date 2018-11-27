Akwa Ibom under siege: Governor Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel claimed today that the Akwa Ibom State was under siege, following the plenary session by some members of the House of Assembly who were said to have been sacked by their colleagues.

Emmanuel, who had stormed the house during the session, that was presided over by Nsen Ntuen, called for the redeployment of the Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, who assumed duties last week.

Another commissioner, Bassey Abang was reposted out of the state, following the outcry over his alleged partisanship with APC supporters. APC supporters accused Abang of supporting PDP speaker, Onofiok Luke, of shutting out APC legislators.

Emmanuel who just addressed a world press conference in his official residence in Uyo said the police, led by the CP, Musa Kimo, is threatening the peace of the state by aiding the five sacked lawmakers to take over the State House of Assembly.

He said democracy in the state is being threatened and called on the CP to be removed from the state this evening.

He said the government had received intelligence report of the plan of the sacked lawmakers to take over the house of assembly and that the plans were executed under the supervision of the police.

Governor Emmanuel further stated that the same police which he used his state resources to equip is today fighting the state, adding that several petitions to President Buhari and the IGP about the activities of the Police and the sacked lawmakers have been ignored.

He said the security problems initiated by the sacked lawmakers was designed to prevent elections from holding in the state.

He warned that if elections were not held in the state as scheduled, that then elections would not hold on a later date.