Akwa Ibom PDP says Assembly crisis is plot to postpone guber election

By Emmanuel Aziken

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC of plotting to create a state of insecurity to allow the planned governorship election to be postponed.



The publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Ini Emembong speaking in an interview disclosed that the postponement of the election would allow the concentration of security forces that would lead to the intimidation of supporters of the PDP in the state.

Emembong who spoke on AIT on alleged that the first part of the plot was the siege to the State House of Assembly as reportedly masterminded by five legislators whose seats were declared vacant following their defection from the PDP to the APC.

Emembong also affirmed that the Speaker of the House of Assembly was specifically mandated by a court order to declare the Itu Constituency seat occupied by Idongesit Ituen vacant following his defection.

Ituen had approached the Federal High Court, Uyo last September to stop the Speaker of the House of Assembly from declaring his seat vacant following his defection from the PDP to the APC. He, however, lost the case as the court last week refused his motion and urged the Speaker to declare the seat vacant.



Responding to the violence that followed the declaration of the seat and that of four others who similarly defected, Emembong alleged that it was part of the APC plot to ensure that the House of Assembly is shut down and the state made ungovernable towards the realization of the script of postponing the election.

“They want to create a security situation where the state is seen as ungovernable and it is all part of the orchestrated plot to give the justification to postpone the election,” the state PDP publicist said.

Noting that when the APC leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio was governor of the state that five members defected from the PDP and their seats were declared vacant and that nothing happened, the PDP spokesman said:

“In his (Akpabio’s) time as governor five lawmakers defected, five of them their seats were declared vacant, under his watch because the law is set. So, what is new? So, if it favours you, it is good if it doesn’t it is bad. The state has grown beyond that. The state belongs to all Akwa Ibom people and not him.



“Now five of them whose seats were declared vacant met, no clerk, no mace and they are clapping for them. So, the entire thing is to ensure that the House of Assembly is shut down so that they can frustrate the governor. That is why we are calling on international organizations, Akwa Ibom has gotten to a point where we need everybody to be concerned because if we reply fire for fire, then the whole state will be gone.”