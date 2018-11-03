Akwa Ibom: Ikot Etefia Ukam Restores Nung Udo Esit Ikot Chieftain

By Willie Samson

It was jubilation galore as the custodian of the chieftaincy stool of Ikot Etefia Ukam in Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State reaffirmed their chieftains in the presence of the Clan Head of IkpaIbom, Etebom Moses Udo Ukpong, and other Paramount Chiefs of IkpaIbom Clan.

They include Eteidung Abong Friday William Inoh, Ikot Ukwa. Eteidung Abong Raymond Udia, Ikot Ekong. Eteidung Abong Sylvester Inyang, Ikot Ojoro. Eteidung Abong Nse Ukpe,Ikot ObioAkai. The Eteidung Abong Okon Udo Ekpo, NdonIbotio. Eteidung Abong Akpan Sunday, Ikot Aba. Eteidung Abong Jeremiah Ekpo, Ikot Okop Odong. Eteidung Abong Akpan Jackson Ekpo, Ibiote and Eteidung Abong Marcus Akpakpan, Ikot InyangOkop.

Others present are Eteidung Abong Udo Sunday Akiko, Ikot ObioEkpong. Eteidung Abong Edo Williams, Ikot Edim. Eteidung Abong Ufot Dick Ama, Ikot Akpaden. Eteidung Abong Ufot Akpan Umoetok, Ikot Eti. Eteidung Abong Friday Button, Ikot AkpaEkop. Eteidung Abong Friday Jeremiah, Ikot ObioNdoho. Eteidung Abong UdoBen, Ikot Akpan Ukam. Eteidung Abong Obot Uto, Ikot Ediongo Ukam. Eteidung Abong Friday Williams Akang, Ikot Obong Ukam and Eteidung Abong Abong Inyang Akpom, the IkpaIbom scribe and Eteidung Ikot Ayan.

It was learnt that the conflict and disagreement in the community started when Ikot Etefia Ukam Village Council axed an ancient tree (Ukpa) in Iso Abasi Ubong Udo Esit Ikot, forbidden by tradition to be cut down without traditional processes.

The act prompted Nung Udo Esit Ikot family to summon Ikot Etefia Ukam Village Council before the IkpaIbom Clan Council, demanding the restoration of its chieftain (Iso Abasi Ubong) in line with the tradition and norms of Ibibio land.

Recapping judgment delivered by the IkpaIbom Clan Traditional Rulers Council, Ikot Etefia Ukam Village Council was asked to present to Nung Udo Esit Ikot one live local cow, one she-goat, a punch of plantain, five tubers of yam, two bottles of local gin, a bottle of hot drink, a jar of Palm wine, kolanot and grinded tobacco snuff as traditional items to appease the ‘Iso Abasi Ubong’, Nung Udo Esit Ikot.

At the presentation of the items, which took place at Ikot Etefia Ukam Village Hall, in Mkpat Enin LGA, the Chairman, IkpaIbom Clan Judicial Committee, and Village Head of Ikot Ukwa, Eteidug, Abong Friday William Inoh, called on all the families in Ikot Etefia Ukam to forgive one another and never to interfere again with another family’s traditional rights.

He emphasized that Ikot Etefia Ukam village, like other villages in Mkpat Enin, owes its existence and recognition as a village to the symbolic trees at Ata Essien.

Responding on behalf of Nung Udo Esit Ikot, Chief Elder Udo John AkpaEfik thanked the Clan Council for the restoration of Nung Udo Esit Ikot chieftain, and for the timely settlement of the conflict.

Also speaking, a community leader and elder statesman, Engr. Aniefiok Efik, appreciated the IkpaIbom Clan Council of Chiefs for bringing about peace and unity and especially for the restoration of Nung Udo Esit Ikot chieftain.

Engr. Efik also used the medium to sue for peace and unity among Nung Udo Esit Ikot to maintain the ancient crown of the family.

He used the occasion to exchange handshake with all the executive members of Ikot Etefia Ukam Village Council as the unity and togetherness radiated into the community.