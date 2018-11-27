Akwa Ibom crisis: HURIWA urges US to bar Akpabio

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Tuesday tasked authorities of the United States of America, USA, to bar former Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, from entering their country for allegedly aiding and abetting the current outburst of violence in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.



The association, in a petition signed by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko and addressed to the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, called for the withdrawal of Akpabio’s Visas, noting that his call for the use of Hitler-styled violence largely informs the unrest currently pervading the State Assembly

The petition titled, “Request for Diplomatic Sanction of Senator Godswill Akpabio”, dated November 23, 2018, who a few weeks ago left the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC, quoted the lawmaker to have boasted that his new party will take over the state.

The HURIWA petition read in part, “Sir, recall that Senator Akpabio left the PDP a few weeks ago, turning his back on his godson, Governor Udom Emmanuel, setting off a chain of acrimonious exchanges between the two as reported by the independent media.

“Sir, we are worried that this threat made by the serving Senator from Akwa Ibom State may have already started manifesting given the current violence that is been unleashed on Akwa Ibom State by the All Progressives Congress- controlled police force.

“Our prayer is that you should use your good office to stop Senator Godswill Akpabio from visiting your country which is known for its lack of tolerance for violence of all shades particularly with regards to the approval of the atrocities by Hitler in Poland which is clearly what this Nigerian senator just did.

“Kindly withdraw all visas to Senator Godswill Akpabio who has clearly professed his approval to the atrocities committed against humanity and civilization by the world’s most dangerous war criminal-Adolph Hitler.”