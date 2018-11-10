Akusho wins 2018 Lagos Women Run

Ace distant runner and winner of the 2018 Access Bank Lagos Marathon, Rose Akusho, once again imposed her dominance in long distant race as she emerged Gold medalist in the Lagos Women run.

Newsmen report that Akusho, 21, dusted other runners returning the time of 34:35:02 to beat Mary Stephen with the time of 35:49:27, while Maria Ezekiel came third with 36:03:27.

In the 4th position is Charity Agbofure who returned the time of 36:09:50, while Dinatu Donatus came third with the time of 36:39:49.

What is however surprising in the 10Km Women run is that the first, second and third are within 21-22 years.

The first placed Akusho is 21; second place Stephen is 21 while Ezekiel is 22.

Akusho, an indigene of Jos, told NAN that she was delighted to have won the race, adding that her early start to long distance race aided her dominance in the long distance race.

“I think what helped me most is that I started running early enough. I started racing at the age of nine years and I used to train a lot for my races.

“I am also used to starting my preparation for any race early. Whenever I entered for any race, that will be the time for me to discipline myself. I fast and pray for success.

“Winning both races — Access Bank Lagos Marathon and Lagos Women run is what I have dreamt of right from the time I got to know about the races, ” she said.

Second place Stephen said that she would love to be on the podium as winners in no distant time.

“I am going to work on myself; I want to come first very soon, so people should watch out for me. I am training hard for this because I also started running early at the age of 10,” she said.

The Head of Media and Publicity for the race, Dapo Sotiminu, said it was a great opportunity to have the first Women race in Nigeria and Africa.

“It is such a great opportunity to have the only acclaimed marathon race for women in Nigeria and West Africa.

“It gives the women a chance to showcase their running skills without having to compete among men. The race has been fantastic so far and the women that participated in the run enjoyed themselves.

“We are happy with what we have achieved so far with the race, the sponsors and the support staff did exceptionally well and also the women that came in their numbers,” he said.

NAN reports that the champion of the of the open category of 2018 Lagos Women Run got N500,000, 1st Runners-up N300,000, 2nd runners-up N200,000, 4th Place, N100,000, 5th Place N50,000.

For the veteran category, the champions got N200,000, 2nd place N150,000, 3rd place N100,000, 4th place N50,000, while a silver medals and certificates were issued to all the runners.