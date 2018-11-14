Akusho: I’m happy winning Lagos Women Run in my first attempt

Rose Akusho from Plateau State at the weekend broke the existing record and set a new race record in the 2018 edition of the Lagos Women Run, when she erased the earlier record set by Fadekemi Olude in 2016 which stood at 40 minutes 30: 24 seconds over 10 kilometres.

In weekend’s 10 kilometres Run, Akusho, who gave other runners 10 metres lead, finished at a time of 34minutes 35.07 seconds to set a new Race Record and took home N500,000 as the champion.

Akusho, said after the race, that her performance was due to long term training ahead of the 2018 Lagos Women Run. “Immediately, I registered for the Lagos Run, which was my first time, my coach in Plateau state drew up a training programme for me which I followed strictly weeks to the race. I arrived in Lagos one week to the race to get used to the weather in Lagos and the route. The result is my victory. I am very happy for winning this 10kilomentres race in just my first time of participation.”

In second place was Hudung Gyang also from Plateau state at a time of 35 minutes 41: 22 seconds. She took home N300,000, while the third place also went to another Plateau state runner, Monica Ezekiel, who finished at a time of 36 minutes 03:27 seconds to take home N200,000,. as the trio completed the Plateau state dominance of the Lagos Women Run 2018 as they won the top three positions.