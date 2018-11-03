Akudihor appeals for return of DPO Eyoh to Warri

A Warri-based human rights activist, Comrade Brume Akudihor has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris to retranster CSP Aniete Eyoh back to Warri Police ‘ B’ Division, Okumagba Layout, Warri.

Akudihor,who made the appeal in a press briefing with our correspondent in Warri at described CSP Eyoh as a crime buster whose efforts helped in checkmating the activities of street cultists and other hoodlums in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun, saying that he was loved by law abiding citizens but dreaded and hated by criminals.

He noted that since the transfer of the Akwa Ibom State-born DPO to Asaba, there has been an increase in the activities cultists and other hoodlums in the area.

He further remarked that CSP Eyoh is an illustrious police officer who embarked on the building of an ultra modern police station project that is near completion, just as he recalled that the Delta Commissioner of Police during his working visit to Warri early this year, was full of praises for CSP Eyoh on the police station project and that the law-abiding people of the host community of the police station during the visit,appealed that CSP Eyoh should be allowed to complete the police station project before he is transferred .

Comrade Brume Akudihor therefore appealed to the Nigerian Police boss to retransfer CSP Eyoh back to Warri Police ‘ B’ Division to complete the police station project and and to also help in combating criminals mostly at Yuletide period.