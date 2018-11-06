Akpobolokemi tasks FG on solution to flooding

By Elibe Mariam

Senior Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Research, David Akpobolokemi, has called on the Federal Government to proffer a permanent solution to the perennial flooding in the country, especially, the riverine communities.

Akpobolokemi lamented that the destruction caused by flooding annually could better be imagined than experienced, saying that authorities responsible for flood control should come up with plans on how to avoid colossal damages.

Akpobolokemi spoke when he visited communities affected by the flooding in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, and rendered assistance to displaced persons.

He appealed to the government and its relevant authorities to provide protection to the communities in coastal areas and called for donations from individuals and corporate organizations to enable officials of the IDPs to provide adequate services to flood victims.