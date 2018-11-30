Ahmed tackles rising early marriage cases in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Kwara State government has described as unacceptable the high rate of early child marriage in the state and vowed to make those involved to face the consequences.

Speaking during a one day seminar on the rights of a girl organised by Women and Youth Development Initiative, WOYODEV, in Ilorin, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Taibat Ahmed, said: “We will continue to seek partnership and give support to individuals, non- governmental organisations, NGOs, civil society organisations, CSOs, to address issues affecting women and girls and the community at large, with the interest of ending child marriage and other child right issues.” Child marriage, which has its root cause in socio-cultural beliefs, ignorance and poverty, has various side effects as it puts our girls at high risk of health complications, including HIV, VVF and maternal mortality.”

Earlier, Executive Director, WOYODEV Tosin Ajayi, said her organisation had so far registered no fewer than 6,000 girls vulnerable to early marriage.