Agos Offices Partners with Café Neo to Provide Support for Entrepreneurs, Startups

In a bid to promote and support entrepreneurship in Nigeria, The Metropolitan School of Business and Management (MSBM), UK (Lagos Office) has unveiled the Agos Executive Business Lounge.

Located in Ikeja, Agos Offices is already being praised as a world class co-working space tailored for for entrepreneurs and startups.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, Senior Lecture at MSBM, Dr. Caroline Pritheesh said Agos is a co-sharing space, services offices and business incubator that will help to develop young entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

She said Agos will not just be another office space, but would provide necessary support such as management training that will serve as a catalyst for regional and national economic development.

“Having the desire and dream without a vision would be just another day waking up and doing the same thing. Agos is here to resuscitate many unconscious business thoughts give life to it and help in the growth of your entrepreneurship.

“We provide education management training and several programmes to entrepreneurs and install the flame of fire inducing the power of success,” Pritheesh said. While acknowledging that being an entrepreneur is a tough job, she said entrepreneurs can surpass most challenges when they come to Agos.

“The essence of Agos is to give birth to new businesses so this is where they get support; we guide them and we will help them grow so they will move out into the big business world.

“When you come in here and tell us that you want to start a business, first of all we will analyse your vision, what you have and what you want to achieve and we will help you give the best space that is affordable and that is customized and tailored to what you have in mind and how big the business you want to start up initially.”

According to the client manager at Agos, Jennifer Uba, the building has up to 500 office spaces where entrepreneurs can have virtual offices, work, hold conference meetings, facilitate trainings, have fun events, relax and do so much more.

Renowned coffee house, Café Neo is also situated inside the Agos lounge, making providing refreshment for clients and visitors alike convenient. According to Uba, Agos start-ups do not need to be burdened with trying to employ a secretary, purchasing furniture or other office facilities that make for a structured business, “we will provide all of that.” she said.

According to her, office rent, staff fees and other overhead costs are killing young Nigerian businesses whose return on investment is often times nothing to write home about. To this end, Agos has made their payment structure affordable and easy. Entrepreneurs can pay monthly, quarterly, half year, yearly or however they feel comfortable to. The process is flexible and tailored to help businesses thrive.