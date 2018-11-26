Aggrieved party members have right to seek redress in court — Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said yesterday that aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have the right to seek redress in court.

The President’s position is contrary to the position of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party that recently threatened to sanction members that drag the party to court without exhausting all the party’s internal mechanism.

But the President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja, insisted that any member of the party displeased with the manner anything had been done, and felt deprived of his/her rights, such a person was at liberty to approach the courts for redress.

He said: “We can’t deliberately deny people of their rights. We agreed that party primaries should be conducted either through direct, indirect or consensus methods, and if anyone feels unjustly treated in the process, such a person can go to court.

‘’The court should always be the last resort for the dissatisfied. For the party to outlaw the court process is not acceptable to me.”

The NWC of APC had recently in a statement, warned members from dragging the party to court.

The party had said: “The party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the party and hurt its interest.

“We, hereby, strongly advise such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs, with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes.

‘’In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the party has put in place.

“APC members should understand that as a progressive party that operates on the principle of change, it is not a matter of choice to keep to the rules.”

In a related development, President Buhari has also advised members to work with the reconciliation committees empanelled for the six geo-political zones by the APC, and not a purported Presidential Committee on Reconciliation, stressing that the party was the only body authorised to constitute such committees.