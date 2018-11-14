Again, Reps adjourn plenary to Tuesday next week over faulty microphones

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-For the third time one week, the House of Representatives has adjourned plenary.



Malfunctioning of the microphones installed on the respective seats of the members was the reason for the adjournment.

The first adjournment came last week, followed by another one on Tuesday this week.

Members therefore resorted to using a wireless microphones just as expectations were afoot as at the end of Tuesday that there would be an improvement on Wednesday.



But the situation was not any better when lawmakers assembled for their legislative functions on Wednesday.

It then forced the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara to announce an adjournment to next week Tuesday.

Before the adjournment, however, the House took some motions hinged on Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

More details later.