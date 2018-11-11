AGA holds inaugural convention, tells Nigerians to obey rules of 2019 elections

The All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) on Sunday held its first national convention in Gwagwalada, FCT, with a call on Nigerians to abide by the rules and regulations of the 2019 general elections.

Dr Olukayode Oshiariyo, the National Chairman of the party in his speech, said that the party had since inception in 2015 promised not to create situations that would sell the conscience of Nigerians.

He also said that the party “will never be party to any political gang-up but will be prepared to work with registered parties that share and believe in our party policy directions and visions for the grassroots mobilisation’’.

He appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent by being fair to all parties during the general elections.

He observed that the party had gained confidence of most Nigerians within a short time of its registration, promising that the leadership of the party would not disappoint Nigerians.

He announced that the party “has governorship candidates in 17 states, 124 candidates for state houses of assembly and 66 candidates for the National Assembly’’.

The presidential candidate of the party, Mr Chuks Nwachukwu in his address, said that he had decided to serve the country as a near-future president to liberate Nigerians.

He also said that the party, if it won the election, would ensure regular payments workers’ salary and pension, ensure reduction in the cost of governance and review the 1999 Constitution.

More than 328 delegates from across the country attended the convention.(NAN)