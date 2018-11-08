Aftermath of Flood: Firm unveils plan to assist women, children

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS flood waters recede across the country, a firm called Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration Limited, SWEERGLOBAL, at the weekend, unveiled plans to assist women and children affected by the disaster.

The Chief Executive Officer, SWEERGLOBAL, Dr Thaddaeus Thompson, gave the hint while expressing concern over plight of displaced persons who survived the ravaging flood, particularly for their health, said the company has put in place things that would add value to their health.

Thompson said the move was to secure the health of women and children by reaching them with medications and medical personnel, and also to see how they could be assisted to access grants that would help families restart their economic lives after the flood.

He said: “We in Safewater Energy and Environmental Restoration, SWEERGLOBAL, were worried when the flood adversely affected people in Nigeria. We were troubled and begin to plan on what we can do in our little way to add value to the lives of these Nigerians who have suffered hardship for some months now.

“We are also coming out to assist with our ‘widow’s mite’ to ameliorate their plight, particularly the women, children an aged. We will soon send out appropriate medications and qualified medical personnel to reach them. We are going to select the camps after our survey.

“We also want to disclose that we will also come up with little financial grants to help women and their families to start businesses that would help them restart their lives in order not to depend on government that is already stressed by the demands from the camps, which it has also done well.”

He also commended individuals, development partners and humanitarian organizations for the interventions they made to rescue the situation since the flood started.

“We also commend well spirited individuals, humanitarian organizations and development partners who have wonderfully intervened with various relief materials supplied at the various Food Displaced Persons Camps, FDPs, across the country.

“It is also important the interventions continue after the flood because this post-flood period is more challenging as the people are going to face the realities of hunger, health, rebuilding of their houses, payment of loans, clean up and other challenges inherent.

“We should also work together to ensure there is soft landing for this people because they cannot be left alone to grapple with post-flood challenges that could be another round of depression, fears, and frustration”, he said.

Therefore he advised that, “There should be planning for another intervention by the Federal, state and local governments including donor agencies, development partners, corporate organizations, and well meaning individuals at this point the people will soon leave the FDPs for their homes, and most of them lack funds to put such houses and shops in order, start business or put their environments in order, therefore it is imperative to move now to give them a sense of belonging”, he stated.