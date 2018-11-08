AFCON Qualifier: Onyekuru replaces injured Ighalo

Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru has been handed a late international call-up for the Super Eagles’ crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa next week.

AFCON leading marksman Odion Ighalo suffered a season-ending injury in Changchun Yatai’s 2-2 draw with Tianjin Quanjian on Wednesday evening.

The former Watford star underwent a scan on Thursday morning which determined that he will spend 4-5 weeks on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury which led to his substitution after 17 minutes in Wednesday’s Super League clash.

Ighalo will play no part in Changchun Yatai’s last match of the season against Dalian Yifang, a big blow for the club who are battling against relegation.

Nigeria have won their last three AFCON qualifiers, scoring ten goals with Ighalo contributing six.

Galatasaray striker Onyekuru has had his own injury problems but has fully recovered and started for the Turkish club in their last two games against Fenerbahce and Schalke 04.