“Adikpo London in the eyes of a settler” written by Benue Journalist, billed for public presentation

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The book, “Adikpo London in the eyes of a settler” written by Iorliam’Amo Shija, Journalist and historian, is due for public presentation on November 8, 2018, in Makurdi, the publisher has stated.



According to Shija “Adikpo, a bustling town in the North Eastern part of Benue State is renowned for producing the best footballers in the history of the state including the Kpakor brothers (Terfa and Moses), Amir Angwe (who died on the pitch while playing for Julius Berger FC, Emmanuel Ngobua, BCC Lions veteran player, Terfa Apurugh, a former Lobi Stars player and John Gaadi, a national beach soccer star.”

He said that the book exposed for the first time, details of the foundations of the Adikpo football culture and the enigmatic life of the godfather of Adikpo football culture, the late Sir. Simon Cephas Iorhemen Akpoo.

According to the publishers, Old Press Incorporated, the soon to be released work has also given an unbiased account of the Kwande crisis, 15 years after the unfortunate politically motivated incident, offering a fresh perspective never before advanced on the crisis.

“Adikpo is commonly known as London, a name given to the town by a song composer, Anande Amende. But who was Amende? Shija has offered a new angle into who he was and his influence,” the publishers noted.

It is further learned that the first storey building in the whole of Tiv land was built in this Benue north eastern town by one unknown man, Akinde Timin Ayu. The building is still standing to date, although it was built with just mud in 1961. So the the book has revealed the challenges the man faced in his life time.

The publishers stated that “those who once lived or are living in the town will appreciate the book’s chapters dedicated to the details of Adikpo ordinary lives including that of its mad men and even dogs.”