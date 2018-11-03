Adeda donates relief materials, food items to flood victims in Uwheru

The House of Assembly candidate on the platform of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Ughelli North constituency ll, Hon Prince ighoyota Adeda,has donated relief material to IDP camp in Uwheru, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, on behalf of the campaign team.

Donating the relief materials to the flood victims at Uwheru, Hon.Adeda said his campaign team had come to sympathize with the flood victims over their plight hence he has brought the elief materials and food items to assist them.

While promising them that he will always be there for them at all times, Adeda said their plight is his plight and that he cannot ignore them at this time that they needed assistance most.

Adeda who assured them he will do more in the future, said he does not need to have all it takes in this world before coming out to help his people that were sacked from their homes by this ravaging flood, saying that even when they have left the camp he will continue to do his best.

Earlier, one of the camp leaders, Mr Raymond Eweido had expressed shock by this kind gesture and that for him to have remembered them shows the love he has for them, praying God to grant his heart desires.