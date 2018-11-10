Adeboye urges Nigerians to call on God to defend Nigeria

(Keffi/Nassarawa) – Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye, the Wife of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has urged Nigerians to call on God to defend the country against enemies fighting its peace and prosperity.

Adeboye also called on Nigerians to celebrate the God of Nigeria for His unmerited favours upon the nation, when she led faithful to offer special prayers for God’s intervention on the country’s numerous challenges.

She led the special prayer for the nation on Friday night during the 17th Annual Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service at RCCG Camp, KM 23, Auta-Gurgu Village, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Nassarawa State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that thousands of faithful called on God to defend the country against enemies fighting against its peace and to intervene in the overall affairs of the nation.

Fondly called as Mummy G.O., led the congregation to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) and those in authority at all levels for God to give them direction in leading the affairs of Nigeria.

“O God intervene and direct the government to make policies that will benefit your people and our nation, “ she prayed.

Adeboye urged Christians to pray for peace and tranquility of the nation, especially as the nation was preparing for the forthcoming general elections.

“Prince of Peace, please let your peace reign in Nigeria. Arise oh Lord and defend Nigeria,” she said.

She prophesied that Nigeria would arise again to glory and honour for other nations to see.

Mummy G.O. enjoined Christians to pray to God for forgiveness of sins that had befallen the nation and to have His mercies on the people.

“We plead for the forgiveness of ancestral sins, idolatry, murder, stealing, greed, selfishness and other sins that might be working against our progress as a nation; we ask for forgiveness in all realms for our nation.

“Imbibe in us the spirit of the fear of God in all our undertakings as leaders and citizens of this nation and let Nigeria be God’s own nation with peace, progress and prosperity in Jesus mighty name,” she prayed.

Adeboye enjoined Christians to embrace righteousness for the country to move forward.

Earlier, the Coordinator of Northern Region of the Church, Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, urged Nigerians to always be grateful to God for His protection upon their lives because they were His divine choice.

Odeyemi, who is also the Pastor-In-Charge of Region 10 of RCCG, was ministering on the theme of the 17th edition: “Divine Choice”.

According to him, Nigerians must continue to thank God for His preservation and purpose upon the nation because “Nigeria is a divine choice of God’’.

“Therefore, our destiny depends upon whether we live in harmony with God, follow His moral teachings.

“It is our responsibility to decide our destiny to find our inspiration to live righteously to be God’s divine choice,” he said.

Odeyemy encouraged Christians to see themselves as chosen of God even when they were going through helpless situations. (NAN)