Adamawa Assembly refuses to probe forgery allegation against Gov Jibrilla

By Umar Yusuf

YOLA—Adamawa State House of Assembly has rejected the request by an All Progressives Congress, APC, youth pressure group, Black Cap Move-ment Revolution, to probe allegation of certificate forgery against Governor Muhammadu Jibrilla.

Activists seek justice for late 13-yr-old, Ogbaje raped victim

The lawmakers, yesterday, resolved not to treat the letter of complaint by the youth group, noting that the matter is before a court of law.

Battle returns to Imo Assembly, as court nullifies lawmakers’ suspension

Presiding over plenary, Speaker of the House, Kabiru Mijinyawa, said the House had received the letter of request for the probe, but that the House Standing Rules do not allow it to dabble into matters that are before a competent court of law.

The group had, in a letter addressed to the Speaker by its Chairman, Mr. Mustafa Ribadu, urged the Assembly to investigate the allegation which, he said, has been in the media.

…summons commissioner, Acct-Gen

The House, also at the plenary yesterday, invited the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Fatima Atiku; other principal officials of the Ministry of Health, and Accountant-General of the state, Mrs Augustina Wandamiya, to appear before it on Thursday, over non-payment of six month salaries of some health workers.

The House also resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee, under the chairmanship of the Majority Leader, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong), to probe the N2 billion Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, agricultural loan.

CBN granted the loan to the state through the Adamawa Agricultural Development and Investment Ltd., AADIL.

Mr. John Garba, and Mr. Ibrahim Dasin, Chairman and Managing Director of AADIL, respectively, who appeared before the plenary, were referred to the ad hoc committee.