AD in position to claim Lagos, says Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Lagos State governorship candidate for Alliance for Democracy, AD, Chief Owolabi Salis, has said victory is certain for his party, ruling out the chances of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, who he described as “a product of imposition.”

Chief Salis made this statement at the International Wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, in reaction to the just-released list of 41 successful candidates for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

INEC flays political parties on vote buying

While commending the effort of the National Assembly on election transparency and discouraging vote buying, Salis said: “The fears of most small political parties are election rigging and vote buying, which AD is campaigning against.

“In Lagos, the principal contestants for the 2019 election are AD, APC, ADC and PDC. The APC candidate has no vision because he is a product of imposition. His loyalty, therefore, is not to the people, but to an individual.

“Lagosians are not happy with the fact that their commonwealth is in the hands of an individual.”

Ogboru should lead Delta APC reconciliation —Odili

Owolabi said he is not just the candidate for AD, but a candidate for all grassroots members of both APC and PDP.

He explained that in the last two years he has invested into empowerment programmes for the benefit of people at the grassroots in 38 centres across different local government in the state.