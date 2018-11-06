AD gov candidate faults Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement by parties

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE 2019 governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis, has picked holes in the endorsement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Jide Sanwo-Olu, by some leaders of 40 political parties, saying the act was fraudulent.

This is just as the governorship candidate blamed the ruling party for intentionally institutionalising poverty and making Lagos State stagnant in terms of growth and development based on its poor policies.

He said this at a symposium organised by the Christian Ministers Welfare Initiative, CMWI, on the theme: ‘Role of Government in Poverty Reduction in Nigeria’, in Lagos.

Speaking on the purported endorsement, Salis said: “It was a fraud and those who you saw there only went to collect money. They tried to penetrate us with money and you could see that was part of the financial intimidation perpetrated by APC.

“The reason the APC deserved to be changed in 2019 is because the party has failed to implement a concise policy to uplift education standard. This is deliberate to keep the children of the masses perpetually in poverty. If you take a walk around public schools in Lagos today, the state of those schools is not different from what they were when military disengaged from power.”

He, however, urged the electorate to vote for AD, which still retains the pricing philosophy of its founding fathers which is purely masses oriented.”