Actress, Yvonne Jegede, pens emotional message to newborn baby

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Busty Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede and her husband, Kunle Fawole, popularly known as Abounce, have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who got married in February 2016 after dating for approximately 10-years, welcomed the bundle of Joy at an undisclosed hospital in the United Kingdom.

Basking in the euphoria of being a mother which obviously seems very new to the chocolate-skinned screen diva, she announced the good news on social media during the early hours of Friday morning, as she penned a heartfelt message to the baby she described as ‘Baby X’.

“Baby X, when I first laid my eyes on you, heard your cry and felt your heartbeat, I developed an unconditional love. I never knew I could witness an angel on earth, you are so beautiful X. From the moment you were handed to me, I felt something new awakened inside my heart. You have brought me so much joy I cannot explain.

I promise to give you everything I have. Hold unto my hand and never let it go. I will cross any ocean before I let you down. I know someday you’ll grow into someone who will shine super bright for the world to see because you are a star, don’t let anybody tell you otherwise because there’s no dream in this world that you cannot achieve.

Thank you for choosing me as a channel to come into this world, it is a privilege I will never take for granted. With love, mamma”, she wrote.