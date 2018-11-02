Actress Dakore Egbuson-Akande unveiled as MTN Nigeria ambassador

A formal partnership has been launched between MTN and top Nigerian actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, who now becomes the face of MTN XtraValue and stars in the latest TV commercials.

Speaking at the launch, Dakore said: “I think the XtraValue package was made just for me, as it helps me manage my busy schedule whenever I travel. I really love the roaming feature as it means I can use the same line in different countries at an affordable cost.“

MTN’s XtraValue bundle plan offers the best of both worlds for data and voice calls on a single proposition. It is available in two categories – XtraTalk (which offers customers more airtime for Voice calls than Data volume) and XtraData (which offers customers more Data volume and airtime for voice calls).

Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Marketing Officer, Rahul De said the tariff plan was revamped “to give customers optimal experience and value for money. XtraValue did quite well when it was first launched in May 2016 and we saw the need to optimize the experience and improve the value offered to customers. We did this by introducing new functionalities such as roaming to ensure greater customer experience on the plan. This relaunch is in furthereance of MTN’s commitment to delivering tailor-made offerings that meet our subscribers’ needs.”