Activists seek justice for late 13-yr-old, Ogbaje raped victim

By Boluwaji Obahopo &Esther Onyegbula

Indigenes of Idoma on the platform of Ochetoha K’ Idoma, in Benue State; Coalitions of Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and Federation of International Women Lawyers, FIDA, in Kogi State, have demanded for justice over the rape and death of 13-year-old Elizabeth Ogbaje.

Chairman of the Idoma group, Adoya Amali, at a briefing in Lagos, said: “We condemn Mr. Andrew Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja’s actions that led to the death of 13 years old Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbaje.

“We call on all Idoma sons and daughters, including all well-meaning individuals, to assist the Police with information that will lead to the arrest of Victor Ogbuja to face judgment.”

Similarly, Vice chairman of Kogi Non-Governmental Organisations Network, KONGONET, Ms Eunice Agbogun, who spoke on behalf of protesters at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, secretariat in Lokoja, said the rape of a minor calls for global condemnation.

Also speaking, Mrs Christiana Adejumo, Kogi FIDA Chairman, said Ochanya’s crime lasted for five years because it was a crime of opportunism in the sense that the perpetrators felt that since they were living in the same house, they won’t be discovered.

She urged mothers to be extra vigilant and watchful, noting that “the rapists are within and living with us.”