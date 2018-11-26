ActionAid decries exclusion of vital segments in APC, PDP campaign documents

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS campaigns commenced last week ahead of the 2019 general elections, an international civil society organization, ActionAid Nigeria, yesterday, decried exclusion of vital issues in campaign documents launched by the Presidential Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.



This was contained in a statement signed by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, outlined those areas expected to be focal points by the campaign organizations of the two major presidential candidates, which include Emergency preparedness; Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs); Development and maintenance of quality database on the Nigerian population; Making technology affordable; Dealing with security challenges outside the northeast, and others.

Obi said the organization’s presence for over 19 years in Nigeria has not been to undermine what government has been doing but working to combat poverty and promote social justice in the 36 states and the FCT, as it believes that poverty can be eradicated if rights, redistribution of resources and resilience are prioritized, because human capital development remains vital for economic growth and should be top on the agenda of all candidates, for Nigeria to accomplish its long desired developmental goals.

The statement reads in part, “ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has followed with keen interest the political development in the country. With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, and political parties and their candidates releasing their blueprints, ActionAid Nigeria deems it fit to review and comment on the manifestos, particularly as it affects vulnerable groups: women, children, Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and the youths.

“While Nigerians await the written manifestos of all presidential candidates, AAN has reviewed the Manifestos that were launched; the policy document of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“ActionAid Nigeria acknowledges the parties efforts in developing a clear strategy and road map for national development, and in ensuring that Nigerians enjoy full dividends of democracy in the next dispensation.

“We particularly recognise that both parties clearly articulated actions on important and strategic issues that affect the citizens especially the vulnerable groups. These strategic actions include, but is not limited to leveraging on technology to break digital divide; job creation for youths; revamping the education sector, mechanizing agriculture and promoting gender equality.

“Having analysed these manifestos, ActionAid Nigeria, wants to draw the attention of the political parties to some pertinent issues that may have negative implications on the lives of the citizens and may likely result in the non-realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Our key findings on both APC and PDP policy documents have no clear plan on the following; Emergency preparedness; with communities across Nigeria still bearing the brunt of flooding and the number of internally displaced persons spiraling by the day.

“Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs): there are over 25 million PWDs in Nigeria, with little or no priority on service provision and inclusion of PWDs in governance.

“Development and maintenance of quality database on the Nigerian population: lack of appropriate data has been the bane of implementation of government policies and specific government programmes over time.

“Making technology affordable: while the policy documents aim to address the issue of accessibility, affordability remains a challenge for rural communities and the estimated 80 million Nigerians who live in poverty.

“Dealing with security challenges outside the northeast; while plans to tackle the decade long insurgency in the northeast are commendable, there are other growing security challenges; religious, communal and secessionist clashes across the country that needs to be nipped in the bud before they escalate.”

In its conclusion, ActionAid Nigeria recommended that the candidates move a step forward from “What-to-How.” It also stated that, “Having the policy documents are not sufficient. In the coming weeks, and during the presidential debate, ActionAid Nigeria demands that the candidates state in details to the electorates, how they want to deliver on these campaign promises with clear-cut bench marks that are time-bound.”