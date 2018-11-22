Accountants urged to maintain competence, integrity in fight against corruption

By Providence Emmanuel

Accountants have been urged to bring their competence and culture of integrity to bear in the fight against the social malady also known as corruption.

President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Alhaji Razak Jaiyeola, made the call at the 54th Induction ceremony for new members in Lagos, where 1,760 chartered accountants and 10 registered accountants were inducted as new members.

Jaiyeola said that ICAN is not resting on its oars at supporting government in its effort to stamp out all financial malpractices, saying, “we cannot shy away from the fact that accountants have strategic roles to play in the current fight against the hydra-headed monster of corruption in our polity. I therefore charge the new inductees, and other accountants, to continue to bring their competence and culture of integrity to bear in the fight against this social malady. Growth and development would continue to elude any nation where corruption is institutionalized and the willpower to confront it frontally is low.

“ICAN is not resting on its oars at supporting government in its effort to stamp out all financial malpractices in the country. In this regard, the ICAN Accountability Index (ICAN AI) first report launched at the last Accountants’ Conference has been applauded by various stakeholders as a laudable initiative. The Index aims at improving the process for assessing public finance management and public governance practices across the three tiers of the Nigerian public sector including the Federal, State and Local Governments.