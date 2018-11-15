Accord Party gov candidate promises Kwara workers N30,000 minimum wage

By Demola Akinyemi

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of Accord Party, AP, in Kwara State, Prince Ayorinde Adedoyin, has pledged to pay N30,000 as minimum wage, if elected governor.

Adedoyin, who spoke at at a briefing in Ilorin, said the N30,000 which is currently a bone of conten-tion between organised labour and government is not sufficient to address the economic challenges facing the workers.

According to him, “the issue of N18,000 being paid workers as minimum wage with the current economic reality in Nigeria is inhumane, considering the fact that the workers too have families, and exten-ded relations to cater for.

“When you get to the homes of most Nigerian workers, the suffering is just unbearable, while those they voted into office are living in affluence.”