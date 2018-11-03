Abuja filmfest 2018 postponed, new date announced

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of the 15th edition of the prestigious Abuja international film festival, AIFF, has announced a new date for the grand opening of the festival, in Abuja.

The festival was initially scheduled to open from the 29th – 30th October 2018, at the Silverbird Cinemas, Abuja, but had to be postponed as “ a result of logistics reasons and fine-tuning arrangements for a memorable 15th anniversary celebration of the festival.”

As part of the tradition of the festival, the organizers announced that a total of 4,357 entries were received from 46 countries of which the College of Screeners drawn from around the world have been able to arrive at the list of nominees.

With “Diversity in Filmmaking: The Nollywood example” as the theme of this year’s festival, the Festival Committee led by Festival Director, Mrs. Temitope Duker has earmarked a loaded programmes that will include capacity building trainings and workshop for upcoming and aspiring actors in the areas of Acting, Costume/Make Designs and Script Development.

These trainings will be curated and facilitated by some of the best names in Film and Television in Nigeria in Nollywood like Segun Arinze, Francis Duru, Iyen Agbonifo, Bond Emeruwa, Andy Amenechi amongst others.

Also as part of the 15th Anniversary celebration, Special recognition awards will also be conferred on some eminent Nigerians and organizations that have in one way or the other supported the industry or the nation based on the theme of the festival.

Speaking about the festiveal, Mrs. Duker said the films submitted this year numbering 4375 in different genre is unprecedented for an African film festival and an improvement from last year.

According to Duker, “We are excited that sustainability is no more an issue with the festival as it has come to stay and the flagship of festivals in Nigeria and West Africa.” She stressed that the shift will in no way affect the quality of presentations during the festival.”