Abia Judge decries disobedience of court order by Chief Registrar

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—AS the legal battle between the two factions of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Abia State lingers, the Judge handling the matter, Justice Collinton Okoroafor of Abia High Court sitting at Okpuala Ngwa, has decried the continued disobedience of his order to the Chief Registrar of Abia State, Mr. Benson Anya to return the case file, which he said was removed from the court without his knowledge.

The party in the state has been embroiled in a long legal tussle over which faction is authentic, leading them to produce two governorship candidates. Uche Ogar emerged from Nwanpka faction and displayed by INEC as the candidate; Ikechi Emenike emerged from Ndukwe faction, which has dismissed the congresses and primaries of Nwankpa group as illegal based on the subsisting court order in their favour.

At Monday’s resumed hearing of the several pending motions in the suit No. HIN/4/2018 instituted by the Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe faction who presently has the backing of the court challenging the legality of the Hon. Donatus Nwankpa led faction, Justice Okoroafor expressed displeasure over the effrontery of the Chief Registrar to ignore the order of the court to return the case file which he said was “fraudulently removed” from his court without his knowledge and the knowledge of the claimants.