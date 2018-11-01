A-Ibom reviews major road contracts over slow pace of work

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State Government has reviewed some major road projects in its determination to ensure the actualisation of sustainable infrastructure development drive of the Udom Emmanuel administration

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Charles Udoh, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Nsikan Nkan, and Commissioner for Works Mr. Ephraim Inyangeyen, disclosed this while briefing Government House Correspondents.

Udoh explained that the decision to review some road contracts was deliberated upon while considering the 2019 draft budget during the State Executive Council meeting.

Giving insight into the reviewed road projects, the Commissioner of Works, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-eyen, noted that the road projects included those which had been ongoing at a slow pace due to the failure of the contractors to live up to the terms of the contracts.

He disclosed that state government had taken over the funding of the Ring Road 2 originating from Udo Udoma junction – Abak Road.

He said: “The ongoing Ibom Deep Seaport Super Highway which was earlier awarded on alternative funding approach, has also been taken over by the state government for faster execution. A spur has been added to the seaside while the highway construction would commence in phases.”

“ Also the collapsed Obotme – Ikpanya Road traversing communities in Ini and Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas, which was flagged off last month, has been approved for construction and government is working assiduously at providing all basic infrastructure to boost the industrialization policy of the administration”