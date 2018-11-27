A-Ibom CP preaches peace to political parties

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—THE new Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Musa Kimo, yesterday, met leaders of 20 political parties in the state with a view to ensuring enduring peace in the state ahead of 2019 polls.

Kimo, who commended the parties for conducting successful primaries, expressed dismay over the recent crisis which rocked the state House of Assembly, describing the development as worrisome and disturbing.

He said the meeting was paramount, as without peace in the state, it would be difficult to achieve any meaningful development and enjoined the political parties to play by the rules.

He urged the leaders of the political parties to caution their supporters and loyalists, by advising them to eschew violence, thuggery and other vices capable of tarnishing the image of their respective parties.

A-Ibom Assembly crisis: PDP govs intimidating APC members —Oshiomhole

Responding, Deputy Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ita Udoesen, expressed confidence that Kimo would not go out of the rules of engagement, adding the party would play according to laid down rules.

Also speaking, Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Harrison Ekpo, congratulated Kimo on his posting to the state and expressed the hope that he would ensure effective policing of the state and be fair to all.

Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Council, Pastor Ekomobong Akpan, also expressed optimism that his coming to the state for a second time was good omen for the state and sought the support of the parties to enable him succeed in the discharge of his duty.

Court stops publication against Gov Udom

On his part, Chairman, Young Democratic Party, Ubong Ekoi, said: “What pricks our minds is the inconsistency in the posting of commissioners of police.”

Chairman, People’s Redemption Party, Rev. Aniebiet Emmanuel, called on the Police to be neutral “in view of the fact that Abuja federal might would be brought to bear on the outcome of the polls in Akwa Ibom State.”