A-Ibom civil servants endorse Gov Emmanuel

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Nigerian Workers Community, NWC, Akwa Ibom State chapter, has pledged support for the re-election bid of the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

Chairman of NWC in the state, Mr. Kini Ikpeme, who made the pledge, weekend, during an endorsement rally with the theme: Akwa Ibom Civil Servants Are in Safe Hands, held in Uyo, said their choice of Governor Emmanuel was informed by his commitment to the welfare of workers.

His words: “Nigerian Workers Community in Akwa Ibom has mandated me, as its state Chairman to tell Akwa Ibom people and other Nigerians that we are in support of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s re-election bid because he has performed to our satisfaction.

“Despite the harsh economic situation in the country he has been able to attract about 12 industries to the state. We are also happy with the prompt and regular payment of workers salary. We want him to serve for another four years.”