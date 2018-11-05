A-Ibom amnesty to militants, cultists a scam —Ekpoudom

By Harris Emmanuel

UYO—Former Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Mr. Udom Ekpoudom, has picked holes in the amnesty programme Akwa Ibom State Government granted to no fewer than 240 repentant militants and cultists in the state, describing it as a scam.

The former police boss said that the twin local government areas of Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun were sitting on a time bomb, saying the repentant ex-hoodlums did not surrender their sophisticated arms and ammunition, but dropped only dane guns, bows, arrows and machetes.

Ekpodum also alleged that the government only selected a few cultists for the purpose of using them in the 2019 general election, blaming some politicians of fanning the embers of insecurity in the areas.

He said: ‘’We should know that these boys did not just wake up and start kidnapping people. Some politicians in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun bought guns for them to be used for 2015 elections and after the elections, they dumped them and didn’t take care of them. The boys were annoyed and turned the guns against innocent people.

‘’After looking at the problem, I wrote a report to the government, but the government ignored my report. From what we have seen, amnesty has been given, but not the real amnesty I proposed to them.

‘’They have advised them to hide the real guns and ammunition they used in killing innocent people in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun. They only returned dane guns, knives, and bows. The real arms and ammunition are hidden to be used for 2019 elections. They don’t believe in the amnesty programme of the state government because it is a scam.”

Ekpoudom blamed the state government of paying lip service to the fragile security situation in the areas.

He bemoaned the deplorable state of the roads in the areas which he noted hindered swift operations by the Police.