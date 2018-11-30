76-year-old Boundary dispute: Ekiti govt warns against violence

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State Government, yesterday, appealed to communities across the state to always seek amicable resolution of disputes, rather than resorting to violence.

Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, made the appeal while meeting with the people of Ise, Orun and Emure Communities over a 76-year-old boundary dispute.

At the meeting were monarchs, chiefs and leaders of three towns on the boundary dispute, which started in 1942.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, revealed that the meeting was consequent upon a petition filed by the Orun Community alongside other documents alleging encroachment by Ise and Emure.

The meeting was attended by the Arinjale of Ise, Oba Adetunji Ajayi; the Elemure of Emure, Oba Emmanuel Adebayo and the Olowuro of Orun and Oba Aderounmu Adewumi.

Egbeyemi, who expressed surprise that the boundary dispute which erupted in 1942 during the colonial administration was allowed to fester for such a long time, stressed that government would not allow the situation to degenerate into violence.

Egbeyemi said: “Allowing this type of dispute to fester for too long is not good because we have eminent citizens in the three communities who are qualified to settle this matter.

“You are too close to be fighting and this may turn your children and people against themselves and that is what we want to prevent.”

The peace meeting was adjourned to March 5, 2019 for Ise and Emure communities to present their defence and documents on the issues raised by Orun community.