6510 persons contesting presidency, NASS positions

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

LAGOS—6,510 persons are contesting different executive and legislative positions at the federal level in the 2019 general election, according to documents obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Imo APC primaries :One Emperor and many Esaus

The document listed 79 candidates apiece contesting for the prime positions of president and vice-president; 1856 for 109 Senate seats; and 4496 persons for the 360 federal constituencies in the House of Representatives.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is contesting 460 positions; the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 359 positions, while the Action Democratic Congress, ADC, is contesting 366 positions.

Imo APC primaries :One Emperor and many Esaus

However, among the newly registered political parties, the Olisa Agbakoba inspired Peoples Trust which has Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim as presidential candidate is fielding 194 candidates for the presidency and National Assembly.

That is well ahead of the Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, which is fielding contestants for 66 positions from which Olawepo-Hashim broke out.

Following the PT closely are the JMPP, 182, MPN 176, the ADP, 136, the ZLP, 115, and the ACD, 106.

Speaking on the feat, Olawepo-Hashim said yesterday: “Our agenda is obviously most appealing. Our new Nigerian Economic Development plan will create 4 trillion dollars GDP in 10 years by the Grace of God.