41 orphanages, adopted families get succour from 05 Initiative

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—A non-governmental organisation, 05 Initiative, founded by the wife of the governor of Delta State, Dame Edith Okowa, yesterday, in Asaba, provided food items and money worth millions of naira to 41 orphanages and adopted families in the state to celebrate the 2018 World Orphans Day.

Dame Okowa, an evangelist, who was joined by top government officials and ministers of the gospel, said she was commissioned by God to feed the hungry and provide for the less- privileged some years ago.

NAFDAC sensitises farmers against wrong application of agrochemicals

Among the food items donated were bags of rice, tubers of yam and palm oil, sourced from funds contributed by members of the group and support from some financial institutions, especially.Zenith and Sterling banks.

Delta First Lady raises alarm over neonatal tetanus

She said: “For the past three years, O5 Initiative has taken the issue of 38 registered orphanages and three adopted families seriously by providing their basic needs, especially food. This is part of our mission to feed the hungry and provide shelter for the homeless. This year’s celebration will not be different, as we have food items for orphanages.”