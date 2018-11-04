4 in court for stealing N37m cashew nuts

By Ozule Faith

Four suspects, including two middle-aged men, Franklin Ukonu and Gbandi Bababeji, accused of stealing 35 bags of cashew nuts worth N37,117,500 and those accused of buying the produce, Haruna Ibrahim and Uzoma Odinkeme have been arraigned before an Apapa Magistrate’s Court.

The duo of Ukonu and Bababeji were accused of stealing the cashew nuts at Oluti area of Lagos in July.

They were said to have stolen the nuts belonging to Mavigar West African Limited, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 280 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

In same vein, Haruna Ibrahim and Uzoma Odinkemere, were accused of purchasing the cashew nuts “knowing well that they were stolen, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 328 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State.”

The suspects were also said to have conspired and committed felony, an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws Lagos State, 2015.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate A. A. Adesanya, who presided over the case, granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties and adjourned the case till December 11.