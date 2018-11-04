4 chieftains of African Democratic Congress, driver kidnapped in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The Ondo State Chairman of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Bisi Ogungbemi, and three other chieftains of the party including a senatorial candidate, Jide Ipinsagba, have been kidnapped along Oba Akoko-Owo Road, in the state.

Sources said that other party chieftains abducted include the Party Woman Senatorial Leader, Princess Abdulkareem, the chairman’s Personal Assistant and their driver.

They were reportedly returning to Akure, the state capital from a political outing in lkare Akoko area of the state when the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Family members of the victims, who confirmed the incident yesterday, said the kidnappers have not opened a line of discussion with them.

It was gathered that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling was stopped by the kidnappers who ordered them to alight before being bundled into another vehicle.

Vanguard gathered that other party chieftains coming from the same political meeting saw the vehicle conveying the state chairman and others abandoned by the roadside.

Upon enquiries, eyewitness account said they discovered that the doors were flung open while all the side glasses were rolled down and the belongings of the occupants were scattered inside the vehicle.

Efforts to contact any of the occupants in the vehicle according to the source remained futile since then.

Wives, children of the victims, party members and their friends across political party divides stormed the lkare police station yesterday wearing long faces.

Contacted, the state police image maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed the abduction of the party chieftains.

Joseph said that police detectives have been deployed to the scene of the crime.

“We are on top of the situation. The Police Commissioner, Gbenga Adeyanju, has deployed detectives to smoke out the criminals.

“We would soon get the victims freed and unhurt by the special grace of God.”