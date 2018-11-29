395,000 persons receive NSITF claims

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

THE Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF has disclosed that no fewer than 395,000 persons are receiving social insurance claims across the country.

NSITF General Manager, Lagos region, Mrs Olufunke Aleshinloye announced this in Lagos.

Giving a breakdown of the scheme ’s activities, Aleshinloye said out of the number of people registered under the scheme 395,000 persons were currently receiving regular claims while 54 persons had received artificial limbs.

According to her, NSITF had disbursed about N2.5 billion in the last seven years for compensation to pay claims to people under the scheme.

She said: “NSITF has witnessed a significant increase in payment since we started implementation. Since 2011 we have paid about N918million as claims for death, N790 million for medical expenses, and N194million for disability benefits.

“We have also made addition payments for referral of persons under the scheme for further treatments. In total, we have disbursed a over N2.5 billion for payment of claims.

Aleshinloye also noted that confidence in the scheme is growing as more Nigerians and corporate organization as signing up with the scheme.

“ I must tell you that patronage in the scheme has increased. In the Lagos region alone, we have recorded over 20,000 employers who have joined the scheme. That shows you the level of compliance we are getting from employers.”